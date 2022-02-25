Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- French painter Pierre-Auguste Renoir in 1841

-- Italian operatic tenor Enrico Caruso in 1873

-- U.S. statesman John Foster Dulles in 1888

-- Actor Herbert "Zeppo" Marx in 1901

-- British writer Anthony Burgess in 1917

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Bobby Riggs in 1918

-- Producer/writer Larry Gelbart in 1928

-- Talk show host Sally Jessy Raphael in 1935 (age 87)

-- Actor Tom Courtenay in 1937 (age 85)

-- Actor Diane Baker in 1938 (age 84)

-- Former Beatle George Harrison in 1943

-- Wrestler Ric Flair in 1949 (age 73)

-- Director Neil Jordan in 1950 (age 72)

-- Sportscaster James Brown in 1951 (age 71)

-- Comedian Carrot Top, born Scott Thompson, in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Tea Leoni in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Sean Astin in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Anson Mount in 1973 (age 49)

-- Actor Chelsea Handler in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Rashida Jones in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor James Phelps in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Oliver Phelps in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Jameela Jamil in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Isabelle Fuhrman in 1997 (age 25)

-- Actor Noah Jupe in 2005 (age 17)