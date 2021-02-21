Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include:-- Mexican revolutionary\/military commander Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna (conqueror of the Alamo) in 1794-- Roman Catholic Cardinal John Henry Newman in 1801-- Classical guitarist Andres Segovia in 1893-- Writer Anais Nin in 1903-- Poet\/author W.H. Auden in 1907-- Humorist Erma Bombeck in 1927-- Singer Nina Simone in 1933-- Actor Rue McClanahan in 1934-- King Harald V of Norway in 1937 (age 84)-- Actor Gary Lockwood in 1937 (age 84)-- Civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in 1940-- Film\/record executive David Geffen in 1943 (age 78)-- Actor Tyne Daly in 1946 (age 75)-- Tricia Nixon Cox, daughter of former U.S. President Richard Nixon, in 1946 (age 75)-- Actor Anthony Daniels in 1946 (age 75)-- Actor Alan Rickman in 1946-- Author Jeffrey Shaara in 1952 (age 69)-- Actor Kelsey Grammer in 1955 (age 66)-- Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter in 1958 (age 63)-- Actor Christopher Atkins in 1961 (age 60)-- Author David Foster Wallace in 1962-- Actor William Baldwin in 1963 (age 58)-- Filmmaker Jordan Peele in 1979 (age 42)-- Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt in 1979 (age 42)-- Singer Charlotte Church in 1986 (age 35)-- Actor Elliot Page in 1987 (age 34)-- Actor Ashley Greene in 1987 (age 34)-- Actor Corbin Bleu in 1989 (age 32)-- Actor Joe Alwyn in 1991 (age 30)-- Actor Hayley Orrantia in 1994 (age 27)-- Actor Sophie Turner in 1996 (age 25)