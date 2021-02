Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include:

-- Mexican revolutionary/military commander Antonio Lopez de Santa Anna (conqueror of the Alamo) in 1794

-- Roman Catholic Cardinal John Henry Newman in 1801

-- Classical guitarist Andres Segovia in 1893

-- Writer Anais Nin in 1903

-- Poet/author W.H. Auden in 1907

-- Humorist Erma Bombeck in 1927

-- Singer Nina Simone in 1933

-- Actor Rue McClanahan in 1934

-- King Harald V of Norway in 1937 (age 84)

-- Actor Gary Lockwood in 1937 (age 84)

-- Civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga., in 1940

-- Film/record executive David Geffen in 1943 (age 78)

-- Actor Tyne Daly in 1946 (age 75)

-- Tricia Nixon Cox, daughter of former U.S. President Richard Nixon, in 1946 (age 75)

-- Actor Anthony Daniels in 1946 (age 75)

-- Actor Alan Rickman in 1946

-- Author Jeffrey Shaara in 1952 (age 69)

-- Actor Kelsey Grammer in 1955 (age 66)

-- Singer Mary Chapin Carpenter in 1958 (age 63)

-- Actor Christopher Atkins in 1961 (age 60)

-- Author David Foster Wallace in 1962

-- Actor William Baldwin in 1963 (age 58)

-- Filmmaker Jordan Peele in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor Jennifer Love Hewitt in 1979 (age 42)

-- Singer Charlotte Church in 1986 (age 35)

-- Actor Elliot Page in 1987 (age 34)

-- Actor Ashley Greene in 1987 (age 34)

-- Actor Corbin Bleu in 1989 (age 32)

-- Actor Joe Alwyn in 1991 (age 30)

-- Actor Hayley Orrantia in 1994 (age 27)

-- Actor Sophie Turner in 1996 (age 25)