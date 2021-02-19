Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.They include Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus in 1473-- Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi in 1876-- Actor Merle Oberon in 1911-- Novelist Carson McCullers in 1917-- Actor Lee Marvin in 1924-- Television\/movie director John Frankenheimer in 1930-- Singer William "Smokey" Robinson in 1940 (age 81)-- Singer Lou Christie in 1943 (age 78)-- Author Amy Tan in 1952 (age 69)-- Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez in 1953 (age 68)-- Actor Jeff Daniels in 1955 (age 66)-- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in 1959 (age 62)-- Britain's Prince Andrew in 1960 (age 61)-- Singer Seal, born Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, in 1963 (age 58)-- Actor Justine Bateman in 1966 (age 55)-- Actor Benicio Del Toro in 1967 (age 54)-- Actor Bellamy Young in 1970 (age 51)-- Actor Eric Lange in 1973 (age 48)-- Actor Haylie Duff in 1985 (age 36)-- Actor Victoria Justice in 1993 (age 28)-- Tennis player Katharina Gerlach in 1998 (age 23)-- Actor David Mazouz in 2001 (age 20)-- Actor Millie Bobby Brown in 2004 (age 17)