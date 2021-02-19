Those born on this date are under the sign of Pisces.

They include Polish astronomer Nicolaus Copernicus in 1473

-- Romanian sculptor Constantin Brancusi in 1876

-- Actor Merle Oberon in 1911

-- Novelist Carson McCullers in 1917

-- Actor Lee Marvin in 1924

-- Television/movie director John Frankenheimer in 1930

-- Singer William "Smokey" Robinson in 1940 (age 81)

-- Singer Lou Christie in 1943 (age 78)

-- Author Amy Tan in 1952 (age 69)

-- Former Argentine President Cristina Fernandez in 1953 (age 68)

-- Actor Jeff Daniels in 1955 (age 66)

-- NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell in 1959 (age 62)

-- Britain's Prince Andrew in 1960 (age 61)

-- Singer Seal, born Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel, in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Justine Bateman in 1966 (age 55)

-- Actor Benicio Del Toro in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Bellamy Young in 1970 (age 51)

-- Actor Eric Lange in 1973 (age 48)

-- Actor Haylie Duff in 1985 (age 36)

-- Actor Victoria Justice in 1993 (age 28)

-- Tennis player Katharina Gerlach in 1998 (age 23)

-- Actor David Mazouz in 2001 (age 20)

-- Actor Millie Bobby Brown in 2004 (age 17)