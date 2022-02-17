Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.

They include:

-- Mail-order retailer Aaron Montgomery Ward in 1844

-- Texas oil millionaire H.L. Hunt in 1889

-- Author Margaret Truman Daniel, daughter of U.S. President Harry S. Truman, in 1924

-- Actor Hal Holbrook in 1925

-- Actor/football Hall of Fame member Jim Brown in 1936 (age 86)

-- Singer Gene Pitney in 1940

-- Political activist Huey P. Newton in 1942

-- Actor Brenda Fricker in 1945 (age 77)

-- Actor Rene Russo in 1954 (age 68)

-- Actor Richard Karn in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor Lou Diamond Phillips in 1962 (age 60)

-- Comedian Larry the Cable Guy, born Daniel Whitney, in 1963 (age 59)

-- Basketball superstar Michael Jordan in 1963 (age 59)

-- Film director Michael Bay in 1965 (age 57)

-- Actor Dominic Purcell in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Denise Richards in 1971 (age 51)

-- Musician Billie Joe Armstrong in 1972 (age 50)

-- Actor Jerry O'Connell in 1974 (age 48)

-- Actor Jason Ritter in 1980 (age 42)

-- Heiress Paris Hilton 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor Joseph Gordon-Levitt in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor/singer Chord Overstreet in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Bonnie Wright in 1991 (age 31)

-- Singer Ed Sheeran in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Jeremy Allen White in 1991 (age 31)

-- Actor Sasha Pieterse in 1996 (age 26)