Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- Historian Henry Brooks Adams in 1838-- Actor Chester Morris in 1901-- Actor James Baskett in 1904-- Singer Patty Andrews of the Andrews Sisters in 1918-- Actor Vera-Ellen in 1921-- Singer and U.S. Rep. Sonny Bono, R-Calif., in 1935-- Businessman Carl Icahn in 1936 (age 86)-- Former North Korean leader Kim Jong Il in 1941-- Writer Richard Ford in 1944 (age 78)-- Actor William Katt in 1951 (age 71)-- Model\/actor Margaux Hemingway in 1954-- Actor\/director LeVar Burton in 1957 (age 65)-- Actor\/rapper Ice-T, born Tracy Marrow, in 1958 (age 64)-- Tennis Hall of Fame member John McEnroe in 1959 (age 63)-- Actor Christopher Eccleston in 1964 (age 58)-- Rapper Lupe Fiasco, born Wasalu Muhammad Jaco, in 1982 (age 40)-- Actor Elizabeth Olsen in 1989 (age 33)-- Singer\/songwriter The Weeknd, born Abel Makkonen Tesfaye, in 1990 (age 32)-- Singer Ava Max, born Amanda Ava Koci, in 1994 (age 28)