Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- Statesman\/abolitionist Frederick Douglass in 1818-- Suffrage leader Anna Howard Shaw in 1847-- Comedy legend Jack Benny in 1894-- Actor Thelma Ritter in 1902-- Football Coach Woody Hayes in 1913-- Labor leader Jimmy Hoffa 1913-- Broadcaster Hugh Downs in 1921-- Actor\/singer Florence Henderson in 1934-- Entrepreneur\/former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg in 1942 (age 79)-- Writer Carl Bernstein in 1944 (age 77)-- Dancer\/actor Gregory Hines in 1946-- Magician Raymond Joseph Teller in 1948 (age 73)-- Radio host Terry Gross in 1951 (age 70)-- Opera star Renee Fleming in 1959 (age 62)-- Actor Meg Tilly in 1960 (age 61)-- Actor Simon Pegg in 1970 (age 51)-- Musician Rob Thomas in 1972 (age 49)-- Actor Danai Gurira in 1978 (age 43)-- Actor Brett Dier in 1990 (age 31)-- Actor Freddie Highmore in 1992 (age 29)-- Actor Alberto Rosende in 1993 (age 28)