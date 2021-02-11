Those born on this date are under the sign of Aquarius.They include:-- Pope Gregory XIV in 1535-- Englishman Henry Fox Talbot, a developer of photography, in 1800-- Abolitionist\/writer Lydia Maria Child in 1802-- Inventor Thomas Edison in 1847-- Boxer Max Baer in 1909-- Film director Joseph L. Mankiewicz in 1909-- Actor Eva Gabor in 1919-- King Farouk, Egypt's last monarch, in 1920-- Actor Leslie Nielsen in 1926-- Actor Tina Louise in 1934 (age 87)-- Actor Burt Reynolds in 1936-- Panamanian dictator Manuel Noriega in 1938-- Songwriter Gerry Goffin in 1939-- Brazilian musician Sergio Mendes in 1941 (age 80)-- Jeb Bush, former Florida governor and presidential son and brother, in 1953 (age 68)-- Singer\/songwriter Sheryl Crow in 1962 (age 59)-- Former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin in 1964 (age 57)-- Actor Jennifer Aniston in 1969 (age 52)-- Actor Damian Lewis in 1971 (age 50)-- Surfer Kelly Slater in 1972 (age 49)-- Radio host Alex Jones in 1974 (age 47)-- Actor Isaiah Mustafa in 1974 (age 47)-- Singer\/guitarist Mike Shinoda in 1977 (age 44)-- Singer\/actor Brandy Norwood in 1979 (age 42)-- Actor Matthew Lawrence in 1980 (age 41)-- Singer Kelly Rowland in 1981 (age 40)-- Actor Natalie Dormer in 1982 (age 39)-- Singer Aubrey O'Day in 1984 (age 37)-- Actor Taylor Lautner in 1992 (age 29)-- Singer Khalid, born Khalid Donnel Robinson, in 1998 (age 23)