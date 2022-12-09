Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- English poet John Milton in 1608-- Actor Margaret Hamilton in 1902-- Screenwriter Dalton Trumbo in 1905-- Former Speaker of the House Thomas "Tip" O'Neill, D-Mass., in 1912-- Actor Kirk Douglas in 1916-- Comedian Redd Foxx in 1922-- Actor Dick Van Patten in 1928-- Actor John Cassavetes in 1929-- Actor Buck Henry in 1930-- Actor Judi Dench in 1934 (age 88)-- Football Hall of Fame member Deacon Jones in 1938-- Actor Beau Bridges in 1941 (age 81)-- Football Hall of Fame member Dick Butkus in 1942 (age 80)-- Actor Michael Nouri in 1945 (age 77)-- Golf Hall of Fame member Tom Kite in 1949 (age 73)-- Singer Joan Armatrading in 1950 (age 72)-- Actor Michael Dorn in 1952 (age 70)-- Actor John Malkovich in 1953 (age 69)-- Singer Donny Osmond in 1957 (age 65)-- Actor Joe Lando in 1961 (age 61)-- Actor Felicity Huffman in 1962 (age 60)-- Entrepreneur\/TV personality Lori Greiner in 1969 (age 53)-- Drummer Tre Cool, born Frank Wright III, in 1972 (age 50)-- Pop singer Imogen Heap in 1977 (age 45)-- Actor Jesse Metcalfe in 1978 (age 44)-- Actor Simon Helberg in 1980 (age 42)-- U.S. Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney in 1995 (age 27)-- U.S. Olympic gymnast MyKayla Skinner in 1996 (age 26)