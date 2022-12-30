Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- British author Rudyard Kipling in 1865-- Japan's World War II Prime Minister Hideki Tojo in 1884-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Bo Diddley in 1928-- Actor\/dancer Russ Tamblyn in 1934 (age 88)-- Actor Joseph Bologna in 1934-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Sandy Koufax in 1935 (age 87)-- Folk singer Noel Paul Stookey in 1937 (age 85)-- Television director James Burrows in 1940 (age 82)-- Monkees member Mike Nesmith in 1942-- Monkees member Davy Jones in 1945-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Patti Smith in 1946 (age 76)-- Rock musician and producer Jeff Lynne in 1947 (age 75)-- Television personality Meredith Vieira in 1953 (age 69)-- Former Today host Matt Lauer in 1957 (age 65)-- Actor Tracey Ullman in 1959 (age 63)-- Political commentator Sean Hannity in 1961 (age 61)-- Golfer Tiger Woods in 1975 (age 47)-- Actor Lucy Punch in 1977 (age 45)-- Singer\/actor Tyrese Gibson in 1978 (age 44)-- Actor Eliza Dushku in 1980 (age 42)-- Actor Kristin Kreuk in 1982 (age 40)-- Basketball star LeBron James in 1984 (age 38)-- Singer\/actor Andra Day, born Cassandra Monique Batie, in 1984 (age 38)-- Singer Ellie Goulding in 1986 (age 36)