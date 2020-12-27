Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- German astronomer Johannes Kepler in 1571-- French bacteriologist Louis Pasteur in 1822-- Actor Sydney Greenstreet in 1879-- Actor Marlene Dietrich in 1901-- Actor John Amos in 1939 (age 81)-- News correspondent Cokie Roberts in 1943-- French actor Gerard Depardieu in 1948 (age 72)-- Former Mexican President Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de Leon in 1951 (age 69)-- Wrestler Chyna, born Joan Marie Laurer, in 1969-- News correspondent Savannah Guthrie in 1971 (age 49)-- Actor Emilie De Ravin in 1981 (age 39)-- Singer Hayley Williams in 1988 (age 32)-- Actor Chloe Bridges in 1991 (age 29)-- Country singer Shay Mooney in 1991 (age 29)-- Actor Olivia Cooke in 1993 (age 27)-- Actor Timothee Chalamet in 1995 (age 25)