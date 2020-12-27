Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- German astronomer Johannes Kepler in 1571

-- French bacteriologist Louis Pasteur in 1822

-- Actor Sydney Greenstreet in 1879

-- Actor Marlene Dietrich in 1901

-- Actor John Amos in 1939 (age 81)

-- News correspondent Cokie Roberts in 1943

-- French actor Gerard Depardieu in 1948 (age 72)

-- Former Mexican President Ernesto Zedillo Ponce de Leon in 1951 (age 69)

-- Wrestler Chyna, born Joan Marie Laurer, in 1969

-- News correspondent Savannah Guthrie in 1971 (age 49)

-- Actor Emilie De Ravin in 1981 (age 39)

-- Singer Hayley Williams in 1988 (age 32)

-- Actor Chloe Bridges in 1991 (age 29)

-- Country singer Shay Mooney in 1991 (age 29)

-- Actor Olivia Cooke in 1993 (age 27)

-- Actor Timothee Chalamet in 1995 (age 25)