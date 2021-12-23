Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

They include:

-- John Jay, first chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, in 1745

-- Egyptologist Jean Francois Champollion, who deciphered the Rosetta Stone, in 1790

-- Mormon church founder Joseph Smith in 1805

-- Entrepreneur/philanthropist Madam C.J. Walker in 1867

-- Former West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt in 1918

-- Japanese Emperor Akihito in 1933 (age 88)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Paul Hornung in 1935

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jorma Kaukonen in 1940 (age 81)

-- Actor/comedian Harry Shearer in 1943 (age 78)

-- Actor Susan Lucci in 1946 (age 75)

-- Marathon runner Bill Rodgers in 1947 (age 74)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Jack Ham in 1948 (age 73)

-- Political commentator William Kristol in 1952 (age 69)

-- Rock musician Eddie Vedder in 1964 (age 57)

-- TV personality Martin Kratt in 1965 (age 56)

-- Singer/model/former French first lady Carla Bruni in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Corey Haim in 1971

-- Model/TV personality Holly Madison in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor/singer Alison Sudol in 1985 (age 36)

-- Actor Sofia Black D'elia in 1991 (age 30)

-- Actor Finn Wolfhard in 2002 (age 19)