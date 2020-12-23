Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.They include:-- John Jay, first chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, in 1745-- Egyptologist Jean Francois Champollion, who deciphered the Rosetta Stone, in 1790-- Mormon church founder Joseph Smith in 1805-- Entrepreneur\/philanthropist Madam C.J. Walker in 1867-- Former West German Chancellor Helmut Schmidt in 1918-- Japanese Emperor Akihito in 1933 (age 87)-- Football Hall of Fame member Paul Hornung in 1935-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Jorma Kaukonen in 1940 (age 80)-- Actor\/comedian Harry Shearer in 1943 (age 77)-- Marathon runner Bill Rodgers in 1947 (age 73)-- Football Hall of Fame member Jack Ham in 1948 (age 72)-- Actor Susan Lucci in 1946 (age 74)-- Political commentator William Kristol in 1952 (age 68)-- TV personality Martin Kratt in 1965 (age 55)-- Actor Corey Haim in 1971-- Rock musician Eddie Vedder in 1964 (age 56)-- Model\/TV personality Holly Madison in 1979 (age 41)-- Actor\/singer Alison Sudol in 1985 (age 35)-- Actor Sofia Black D'elia in 1991 (age 29)-- Actor Finn Wolfhard in 2002 (age 18)