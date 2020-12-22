Those born on this date are under the sign of Capricorn.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Nobel Peace Prize laureate Frank Kellogg in 1856

-- Opera composer Giacomo Puccini in 1858

-- Former Philadelphia Athletics Manager Connie Mack, the "dean of baseball," in 1862

-- TV game show host Gene Rayburn in 1917

-- Actor Barbara Billingsley in 1915

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Actor Hector Elizondo in 1936 (age 84)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Steve Carlton in 1944 (age 76)

-- Former TV news anchor Diane Sawyer in 1945 (age 75)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Maurice Gibb in 1949

-- Rock and Roll Hall of fame member Robin Gibb in 1949

-- Artist Jean-Michel Basquiat in 1960

-- Actor Ralph Fiennes in 1962 (age 58)

-- Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, in 1970 (age 50)

-- Singer Vanessa Paradis in 1972 (age 48)

-- Actor Chris Carmack in 1980 (age 40)

-- Singer Jordin Sparks in 1989 (age 32)

-- Rapper DaBaby, born Jonathan Kirk, in 1991 (age 29)

-- Singer Meghan Trainor in 1993 (age 27)

-- Actor Bryce Gheisar in 2004 (age 16)