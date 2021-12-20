Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Branch Rickey in 1881-- Philosopher Susanne K. Langer in 1895-- Actor Irene Dunne in 1898-- Nuclear physicist Robert Van de Graaff in 1901-- Movie director George Roy Hill in 1921-- Actor John Hillerman in 1932-- Drummer Peter Criss in 1945 (age 76)-- Psychic Uri Geller in 1946 (age 75)-- TV series creator Dick Wolf in 1946 (age 75)-- Musician Alan Parsons in 1948 (age 73)-- Actor Jenny Agutter in 1952 (age 69)-- American Idol winner David Cook in 1982 (age 39)-- Actor Jonah Hill in 1983 (age 38)-- Singer JoJo, born Joanna Noelle Levesque, in 1990 (age 31)-- Actor Jillian Rose Reed in 1991 (age 30)