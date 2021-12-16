Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of England's King Henry VIII, in 1485-- Composer Ludwig van Beethoven in 1770-- Novelist Jane Austen in 1775-- Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky in 1866-- Anthropologist Margaret Mead in 1901-- Science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke in 1917-- Science fiction writer Philip K. Dick in 1928-- Actor Liv Ullmann in 1938 (age 83)-- Sports journalist Frank Deford in 1938-- Journalist Lesley Stahl in 1941 (age 80)-- TV producer Steven Bochco in 1943-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Benny Andersson in 1946 (age 75)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Billy Gibbons in 1949 (age 72)-- Actor Ben Cross in 1947-- Actor Benjamin Bratt in 1963 (age 58)-- Actor Miranda Otto in 1967 (age 54)-- Actor Krysten Ritter in 1981 (age 40)-- Actor Theo James in 1984 (age 37)-- Actor Anna Popplewell in 1988 (age 33)-- Actor Jyoti Amge in 1993 (age 28)-- Actor Stephan James in 1993 (age 28)