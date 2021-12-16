Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Catherine of Aragon, the first wife of England's King Henry VIII, in 1485

-- Composer Ludwig van Beethoven in 1770

-- Novelist Jane Austen in 1775

-- Russian artist Wassily Kandinsky in 1866

-- Anthropologist Margaret Mead in 1901

-- Science fiction writer Arthur C. Clarke in 1917

-- Science fiction writer Philip K. Dick in 1928

-- Actor Liv Ullmann in 1938 (age 83)

-- Sports journalist Frank Deford in 1938

-- Journalist Lesley Stahl in 1941 (age 80)

-- TV producer Steven Bochco in 1943

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Benny Andersson in 1946 (age 75)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Billy Gibbons in 1949 (age 72)

-- Actor Ben Cross in 1947

-- Actor Benjamin Bratt in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Miranda Otto in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Krysten Ritter in 1981 (age 40)

-- Actor Theo James in 1984 (age 37)

-- Actor Anna Popplewell in 1988 (age 33)

-- Actor Jyoti Amge in 1993 (age 28)

-- Actor Stephan James in 1993 (age 28)