Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- The Roman Emperor Nero in A.D. 37-- French engineer Alexandre Gustave Eiffel, builder of the Paris tower that bears his name and engineer of the Statue of Liberty, in 1832-- Billionaire oilman J. Paul Getty in 1892-- Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer-- Comic actor Tim Conway in 1933-- Rock musician Dave Clark in 1939 (age 82)-- Actor Don Johnson in 1949 (age 72)-- Actor Helen Slater in 1963 (age 58)-- Actor Garrett Wang in 1968 (age 53)-- Actor Adam Brody in 1979 (age 42)-- Actor Michelle Dockery in 1981 (age 40)-- Actor Charlie Cox in 1982 (age 39)-- Actor Camilla Luddington in 1983 (age 38)-- Actor Daniel Ezra in 1991 (age 30)-- Actor Maude Apatow in 1997 (age 24)-- Actor Erika Tham in 1999 (age 22)