Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- The Roman Emperor Nero in A.D. 37

-- French engineer Alexandre Gustave Eiffel, builder of the Paris tower that bears his name and engineer of the Statue of Liberty, in 1832

-- Billionaire oilman J. Paul Getty in 1892

-- Brazilian architect Oscar Niemeyer

-- Comic actor Tim Conway in 1933

-- Rock musician Dave Clark in 1939 (age 81)

-- Actor Don Johnson in 1949 (age 71)

-- Actor Helen Slater in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor Garrett Wang in 1968 (age 52)

-- Actor Adam Brody in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Michelle Dockery in 1981 (age 39)

-- Actor Charlie Cox in 1982 (age 38)

-- Actor Camilla Luddington in 1983 (age 37)

-- Actor Daniel Ezra in 1991 (age 29)

-- Actor Maude Apatow in 1997 (age 23)

-- Actor Erika Tham in 1999 (age 21)