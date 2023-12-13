Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- Pope Sixtus V in 1520-- Former U.S. first lady Mary Todd Lincoln in 1818-- World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York in 1887-- Former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz in 1920-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Larry Doby, the first Black American League player, in 1923-- Comedian\/actor\/dancer Dick Van Dyke in 1925 (age 98)-- Actor Christopher Plummer in 1929-- Singer\/actor John Davidson in 1941 (age 82)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ferguson "Fergie" Jenkins in 1942 (age 81)-- Political figure Herman Cain in 1945-- Rock singer Ted Nugent in 1948 (age 75)-- Actor Wendie Malick in 1950 (age 73)-- Actor Steve Buscemi in 1957 (age 66)-- Actor Johnny Whitaker in 1959 (age 64)-- Actor Jamie Foxx in 1967 (age 56)-- Rock musician Tom DeLonge in 1975 (age 48)-- Rock singer Amy Lee in 1981 (age 42)-- Golfer Rickie Fowler in 1988 (age 35)-- Singer Taylor Swift in 1989 (age 34)-- Author Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt in 1989 (age 34)-- Actor Emma Corrin in 1995 (age 28)-- Actor Maisy Stella in 2003 (age 20)