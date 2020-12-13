Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- Pope Sixtus V in 1520-- Former U.S. first lady Mary Todd Lincoln in 1818-- World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York in 1887-- Former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz in 1920 (age 100)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Larry Doby, the first American League African-American player, in 1923-- Comedian\/actor\/dancer Dick Van Dyke in 1925 (age 95)-- Actor Christopher Plummer in 1929 (age 91)-- Singer\/actor John Davidson in 1941 (age 79)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ferguson Jenkins in 1942 (age 78)-- Political figure Herman Cain in 1945 (age 75)-- Rock singer Ted Nugent in 1948 (age 72)-- Actor Wendie Malick in 1950 (age 70)-- Actor Steve Buscemi in 1957 (age 63)-- Actor Johnny Whitaker in 1959 (age 61)-- Actor Jamie Foxx in 1967 (age 53)-- Rock musician Tom DeLonge in 1975 (age 45)-- Rock singer Amy Lee in 1981 (age 39)-- Golfer Rickie Fowler in 1988 (age 32)-- Singer Taylor Swift in 1989 (age 31)-- Actor Maisy Stella in 2003 (age 17)