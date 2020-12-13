Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Pope Sixtus V in 1520

-- Former U.S. first lady Mary Todd Lincoln in 1818

-- World War I hero Sgt. Alvin York in 1887

-- Former U.S. Secretary of State George Shultz in 1920 (age 100)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Larry Doby, the first American League African-American player, in 1923

-- Comedian/actor/dancer Dick Van Dyke in 1925 (age 95)

-- Actor Christopher Plummer in 1929 (age 91)

-- Singer/actor John Davidson in 1941 (age 79)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Ferguson Jenkins in 1942 (age 78)

-- Political figure Herman Cain in 1945 (age 75)

-- Rock singer Ted Nugent in 1948 (age 72)

-- Actor Wendie Malick in 1950 (age 70)

-- Actor Steve Buscemi in 1957 (age 63)

-- Actor Johnny Whitaker in 1959 (age 61)

-- Actor Jamie Foxx in 1967 (age 53)

-- Rock musician Tom DeLonge in 1975 (age 45)

-- Rock singer Amy Lee in 1981 (age 39)

-- Golfer Rickie Fowler in 1988 (age 32)

-- Singer Taylor Swift in 1989 (age 31)

-- Actor Maisy Stella in 2003 (age 17)