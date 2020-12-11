Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.

They include:

-- Pope Leo X in 1475

-- U.S. statesman George Mason in 1725

-- Actor Vampira, born Maila Nurmi, in 1922

-- Blues Hall of Fame member Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton, in 1926

-- New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia in 1882

-- Football Hall of Fame member Doc Blanchard in 1924

-- Actor Rita Moreno (first performer to win an Oscar, Tony, Emmy and Grammy) in 1931 (age 89)

-- Singer David Gates in 1940 (age 80)

-- Actor Donna Mills in 1940 (age 80)

-- Former Secretary of State John Kerry in 1943 (age 77)

-- Singer Brenda Lee in 1944 (age 76)

-- Actor Teri Garr in 1944 (age 76)

-- Actor Bess Armstrong in 1953 (age 67)

-- Rock and Roll Hall of Famer member Jermaine Jackson in 1954 (age 66)

-- Rock musician Nikki Sixx, born Frank Carlton Serafino Feranna, in 1958 (age 62)

-- Actor Mo'Nique, born Monique Angela Hicks, in 1967 (age 53)

-- Actor Mos Def, born Yasiin Bey, in 1973 (age 47)

-- Actor Rider Strong in 1979 (age 41)

-- Actor Karla Souza in 1985 (age 35)

-- Actor Hailee Steinfeld in 1996 (age 24)