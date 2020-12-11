Those born on this date are under the sign of Sagittarius.They include:-- Pope Leo X in 1475-- U.S. statesman George Mason in 1725-- Actor Vampira, born Maila Nurmi, in 1922-- Blues Hall of Fame member Willie Mae "Big Mama" Thornton, in 1926-- New York Mayor Fiorello LaGuardia in 1882-- Football Hall of Fame member Doc Blanchard in 1924-- Actor Rita Moreno (first performer to win an Oscar, Tony, Emmy and Grammy) in 1931 (age 89)-- Singer David Gates in 1940 (age 80)-- Actor Donna Mills in 1940 (age 80)-- Former Secretary of State John Kerry in 1943 (age 77)-- Singer Brenda Lee in 1944 (age 76)-- Actor Teri Garr in 1944 (age 76)-- Actor Bess Armstrong in 1953 (age 67)-- Rock and Roll Hall of Famer member Jermaine Jackson in 1954 (age 66)-- Rock musician Nikki Sixx, born Frank Carlton Serafino Feranna, in 1958 (age 62)-- Actor Mo'Nique, born Monique Angela Hicks, in 1967 (age 53)-- Actor Mos Def, born Yasiin Bey, in 1973 (age 47)-- Actor Rider Strong in 1979 (age 41)-- Actor Karla Souza in 1985 (age 35)-- Actor Hailee Steinfeld in 1996 (age 24)