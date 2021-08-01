Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Roman Emperor Claudius I, born in 10 B.C.-- Explorer William Clark in 1770-- Francis Scott Key, composer of "The Star-Spangled Banner," in 1779-- Astronomer Maria Mitchell in 1818-- Author Herman Melville in 1819-- Activist\/labor organizer Mary Harris "Mother" Jones in 1837-- Businessman Charles Clinton Spaulding in 1874-- Photojournalist Gerda Taro in 1910-- Henrietta Lacks, cancer patients whose cells became the subject of medial research, in 1920-- Actor Geoffrey Holder in 1930-- Musician Ramblin' Jack Elliott, born Elliot Adnopoz, in 1931 (age 90)-- Comic actor Dom DeLuise in 1933-- French fashion designer Yves St. Laurent in 1936-- Musician Jerry Garcia in 1942-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Roy Williams in 1950 (age 71)-- Rapper Chuck D, born Carlton Douglas Ridenhour, in 1960 (age 61)-- Rapper Coolio, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., in 1963 (age 58)-- British film director Sam Mendes in 1965 (age 56)-- Actor Tempestt Bledsoe in 1973 (age 48)-- Actor Jason Momoa in 1979 (age 42)-- Actor Elijah Kelley in 1986 (age 35)-- Actor Max Carver in 1988 (age 33)-- Actor Jack O'Connell in 1990 (age 31)-- Actor Oona Laurence in 2002 (age 19)