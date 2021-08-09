Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- French architect Pierre Charles L'Enfant, designer of the District of Columbia, in 1754-- Philanthropist Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton in 1757-- Author P.L. Travers in 1899-- American Indian engineer Mary G. Ross in 1908-- English actor\/playwright Robert Shaw in 1927-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Cousy in 1928 (age 93)-- Australian tennis star Rod Laver in 1938 (age 83)-- Comedian David Steinberg in 1942 (age 79)-- Heavyweight boxer Ken Norton in 1943-- Actor Sam Elliott in 1944 (age 77)-- Actor Melanie Griffith in 1957 (age 64)-- Actor Amanda Bearse in 1958 (age 63)-- Fashion designer Michael Kors in 1959 (age 62)-- Pop singer Whitney Houston in 1963-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Brett Hull in 1964 (age 57)-- TV host Hoda Kotb in 1964 (age 57)-- Football Hall of Fame member Deion Sanders in 1967 (age 54)-- Actor Gillian Anderson in 1968 (age 53)-- Actor Eric Bana in 1968 (age 53)-- TV journalist Chris Cuomo in 1970 (51)-- Musician Juanes, born Juan Esteban Aristizabal Vasquez, in 1972 (age 49)-- Actor Kevin McKidd in 1973 (age 48)-- Actor Jessica Capshaw in 1976 (age 45)-- Actor Audrey Tautou in 1976 (age 45)-- Actor Ashley Johnson in 1983 (age 38)-- Actor Dan Levy in 1983 (age 38)-- Actor Anna Kendrick in 1985 (age 36)-- Actor Adelaide Kane in 1990 (age 31)-- Actor Bill Skarsgard in 1990 (age 31)-- Actor Justice Smith in 1995 (age 26)