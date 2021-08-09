Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- French architect Pierre Charles L'Enfant, designer of the District of Columbia, in 1754

-- Philanthropist Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton in 1757

-- Author P.L. Travers in 1899

-- American Indian engineer Mary G. Ross in 1908

-- English actor/playwright Robert Shaw in 1927

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Cousy in 1928 (age 93)

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Australian tennis star Rod Laver in 1938 (age 83)

-- Comedian David Steinberg in 1942 (age 79)

-- Heavyweight boxer Ken Norton in 1943

-- Actor Sam Elliott in 1944 (age 77)

-- Actor Melanie Griffith in 1957 (age 64)

-- Actor Amanda Bearse in 1958 (age 63)

-- Fashion designer Michael Kors in 1959 (age 62)

-- Pop singer Whitney Houston in 1963

-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Brett Hull in 1964 (age 57)

-- TV host Hoda Kotb in 1964 (age 57)

-- Football Hall of Fame member Deion Sanders in 1967 (age 54)

-- Actor Gillian Anderson in 1968 (age 53)

-- Actor Eric Bana in 1968 (age 53)

-- TV journalist Chris Cuomo in 1970 (51)

-- Musician Juanes, born Juan Esteban Aristizabal Vasquez, in 1972 (age 49)

-- Actor Kevin McKidd in 1973 (age 48)

-- Actor Jessica Capshaw in 1976 (age 45)

-- Actor Audrey Tautou in 1976 (age 45)

-- Actor Ashley Johnson in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Dan Levy in 1983 (age 38)

-- Actor Anna Kendrick in 1985 (age 36)

-- Actor Adelaide Kane in 1990 (age 31)

-- Actor Bill Skarsgard in 1990 (age 31)

-- Actor Justice Smith in 1995 (age 26)