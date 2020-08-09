Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- French architect Pierre Charles L'Enfant, designer of the District of Columbia, in 1754-- Philanthropist Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton in 1757-- Author P.L. Travers in 1899-- American Indian engineer Mary G. Ross in 1908-- English actor\/playwright Robert Shaw in 1927-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Bob Cousy in 1928 (age 92)-- Australian tennis star Rod Laver in 1938 (age 82)-- Comedian David Steinberg in 1942 (age 78)-- Heavyweight boxer Ken Norton in 1943-- Actor Sam Elliott in 1944 (age 76)-- Actor Melanie Griffith in 1957 (age 63)-- Actor Amanda Bearse in 1958 (age 62)-- Fashion designer Michael Kors in 1959 (age 61)-- Pop singer Whitney Houston in 1963-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Brett Hull in 1964 (age 56)-- TV host Hoda Kotb in 1964 (age 56)-- Football Hall of Fame member Deion Sanders in 1967 (age 53)-- Actor Gillian Anderson in 1968 (age 52)-- Actor Eric Bana in 1968 (age 52)-- Musician Juanes, born Juan Esteban Aristizabal Vasquez, in 1972 (age 48)-- Actor Kevin McKidd in 1973 (age 47)-- Actor Jessica Capshaw in 1976 (age 44)-- Actor Audrey Tautou in 1976 (age 44)-- Actor Ashley Johnson in 1983 (age 37)-- Actor Anna Kendrick in 1985 (age 35)-- Actor Adelaide Kane in 1990 (age 30)-- Actor Bill Skarsgard in 1990 (age 30)-- Actor Justice Smith in 1995 (age 25)