Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- The United States' first professional architect, Charles Bulfinch, in 1763

-- African-American explorer Matthew Henson in 1866

-- Mexican revolutionary Emiliano Zapata in 1879

-- Supreme Court Justice Arthur Goldberg in 1908

-- Movie producer Dino De Laurentiis in 1919

-- Aquatic actor Esther Williams in 1921

-- Singer Mel Tillis in 1932

-- Singer Joe Tex in 1933

-- Actor Dustin Hoffman in 1937 (age 83)

-- Singer Connie Stevens in 1938 (age 82)

-- Russian cosmonaut Svetlana Savitskaya, first woman to walk in space, in 1948 (age 72)

-- Actor Keith Carradine in 1949 (age 71)

-- Writer/journalist Randy Shilts in 1951

-- Former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi in 1951

-- TV personality Deborah Norville in 1958 (age 62)

-- Musician The Edge, born David Evans, in 1961 (age 59)

-- Singer JC Chasez in 1976 (age 44)

-- Tennis star Roger Federer in 1981 (age 39)

-- Actor Meagan Good in 1981 (age 39)

-- Actor Peyton List in 1986 (age 34)

-- Actor Katie Leung in 1987 (age 33)

-- Beatrice, princess of York, in 1988 (age 32)

-- Actor Casey Cott in 1992 (age 28)

-- Singer Lauv, born Ari Leff, in 1994 (age 26)

-- Singer Shawn Mendes in 1998 (age 22)