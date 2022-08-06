Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- English poet Alfred, Lord Tennyson in 1809-- First lady Edith Roosevelt in 1861-- Hollywood gossip columnist Louella Parsons in 1881-- Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming, the discoverer of penicillin, in 1881-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Henry Iba in 1904-- Comedian Lucille Ball in 1911-- Actor Robert Mitchum in 1917-- Artist Andy Warhol in 1928-- Writer Piers Anthony in 1934 (age 88)-- Actor Catherine Hicks in 1951 (age 71)-- Actor Michelle Yeoh in 1962 (age 60)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member David Robinson in 1965 (age 57)-- Film director M. Night Shyamalan in 1970 (age 52)-- Singer Geri Halliwell in 1972 (age 50)-- Actor Vera Farmiga in 1973 (age 49)-- Actor Soleil Moon Frye in 1976 (age 46)-- Actor Leslie Odom Jr. in 1981 (age 41)-- Model Adrianne Curry in 1982 (age 40)-- Actor Ty Simpkins in 2001 (age 21)