Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- English poet Alfred, Lord Tennyson in 1809

-- First lady Edith Roosevelt in 1861

-- Hollywood gossip columnist Louella Parsons in 1881

-- Scottish scientist Alexander Fleming, the discoverer of penicillin, in 1881

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Henry Iba in 1904

-- Comedian Lucille Ball in 1911

-- Actor Robert Mitchum in 1917

-- Artist Andy Warhol in 1928

-- Writer Piers Anthony in 1934 (age 86)

-- Actor Catherine Hicks in 1951 (age 69)

-- Basketball Hall of Fame member David Robinson in 1965 (age 55)

-- Film director M. Night Shyamalan in 1970 (age 50)

-- Singer Geri Halliwell in 1972 (age 48)

-- Actor Vera Farmiga in 1973 (age 47)

-- Actor Soleil Moon Frye in 1976 (age 44)

-- Actor Leslie Odom Jr. in 1981 (age 39)

-- Model Adrianne Curry in 1982 (age 38)

-- Actor Ty Simpkins in 2001 (age 19)