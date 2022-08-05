Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- French novelist Guy de Maupassant in 1850-- Joseph Merrick, subject of The Elephant Man, in 1889-- Film director John Huston in 1906-- U.S. Gen. Hazel Johnson in 1927-- Astronaut Neil Armstrong in 1930-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Herb Brooks in 1937-- Actor Loni Anderson in 1945 (age 77)-- Actor Maureen McCormick in 1956 (age 66)-- Singer Pete Burns in 1959-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Patrick Ewing in 1962 (age 60)-- Actor Jonathan Silverman in 1966 (age 56)-- Director James Gunn in 1966 (age 56)-- Rapper Adam Yauch in 1964-- Actor Jesse Williams in 1981 (age 41)-- Rapper Travie McCoy in 1981 (age 41)-- Olympic runner\/bobsledder Lolo Jones in 1982 (age 40)-- Actor Adam Irigoyen in 1997 (age 25)-- Actor Olivia Holt in 1997 (age 25)-- Actor Albert Tsai in 2004 (age 18)