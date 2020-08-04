Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Pope Urban VII in 1521-- English poet Percy Bysshe Shelley in 1792-- Fashion designer Louis Vuitton in 1821-- Queen Elizabeth, mother of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in 1900-- Legendary jazz musician Louis Armstrong in 1901-- Swedish architect Raoul Wallenberg, credited with saving 100,000 Jews from the Nazis during World War II, in 1912-- Longtime White House reporter Helen Thomas in 1920-- Actor Richard Belzer in 1944 (age 76)-- Author Sapphire, born Ramona Lofton, in 1950 (age 70)-- Actor Billy Bob Thornton in 1955 (age 65)-- Football Hall of Fame member John Riggins in 1949 (age 71)-- Actor\/voice actor Lauren Tom in 1961 (age 59)-- Actor Daniel Dae Kim in 1968 (age 52)-- Race car driver Jeff Gordon in 1971 (age 49)-- Former U.S. President Barack Obama in 1961 (age 59)-- Dancer Kym Johnson in 1976 (age 44)-- Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, in 1981 (age 39)-- Actor Dylan Sprouse in 1992 (age 28)-- Actor Cole Sprouse in 1992 (age 28)