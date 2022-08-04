Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Pope Urban VII in 1521-- English poet Percy Bysshe Shelley in 1792-- Fashion designer Louis Vuitton in 1821-- Queen Elizabeth, mother of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, in 1900-- Legendary jazz musician Louis Armstrong in 1901-- Swedish architect Raoul Wallenberg, credited with saving 100,000 Jews from the Nazis during World War II, in 1912-- Longtime White House reporter Helen Thomas in 1920-- Actor Richard Belzer in 1944 (age 78)-- Author Sapphire, born Ramona Lofton, in 1950 (age 72)-- Actor Billy Bob Thornton in 1955 (age 67)-- Football Hall of Fame member John Riggins in 1949 (age 73)-- Actor\/voice actor Lauren Tom in 1961 (age 61)-- Actor Daniel Dae Kim in 1968 (age 54)-- Former U.S. President Barack Obama in 1961 (age 61)-- Race car driver Jeff Gordon in 1971 (age 51)-- Dancer Kym Johnson in 1976 (age 46)-- Meghan Markle, duchess of Sussex, in 1981 (age 41)-- Actor\/filmmaker Greta Gerwig in 1983 (age 39)-- Actor Dylan Sprouse in 1992 (age 30)-- Actor Cole Sprouse in 1992 (age 30)