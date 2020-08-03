Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Elisha Graves Otis, inventor of the modern elevator, in 1811-- World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle in 1900-- "Monkey Trial" defendant John Scopes in 1900-- Singer Tony Bennett in 1926 (age 94)-- Football Hall of Fame member Lance Alworth in 1940 (age 80)-- Actor Martin Sheen in 1940 (age 80)-- TV personality\/lifestyle consultant Martha Stewart in 1941 (age 79)-- Film director John Landis in 1950 (age 70)-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Marcel Dionne in 1951 (age 69)-- Metallica singer James Hetfield in 1963 (age 57)-- Actor Isaiah Washington in 1963 (age 57)-- Actor Lisa Ann Walter in 1963 (age 57)-- Actor Melissa Ponzio in 1972 (age 48)-- Actor Michael Ealy in 1973 (age 47)-- Pro football quarterback Tom Brady in 1977 (age 43)-- Actor Evangeline Lilly in 1979 (age 41)-- Actor Hannah Simone in 1980 (age 40)-- Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte in 1984 (age 36)-- Model Karlie Kloss in 1992 (age 28)