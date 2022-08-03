Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Elisha Graves Otis, inventor of the modern elevator, in 1811-- World War II correspondent Ernie Pyle in 1900-- "Monkey Trial" defendant John Scopes in 1900-- Singer Tony Bennett in 1926 (age 96)-- Football Hall of Fame member Lance Alworth in 1940 (age 82)-- Actor Martin Sheen in 1940 (age 82)-- TV personality\/lifestyle consultant Martha Stewart in 1941 (age 81)-- Film director John Landis in 1950 (age 72)-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Marcel Dionne in 1951 (age 71)-- Metallica singer James Hetfield in 1963 (age 59)-- Actor Isaiah Washington in 1963 (age 59)-- Actor Lisa Ann Walter in 1963 (age 59)-- Actor Melissa Ponzio in 1972 (age 50)-- Actor Michael Ealy in 1973 (age 49)-- Pro football quarterback Tom Brady in 1977 (age 45)-- Actor Evangeline Lilly in 1979 (age 43)-- Actor Hannah Simone in 1980 (age 42)-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Ryan Lochte in 1984 (age 38)-- Model Karlie Kloss in 1992 (age 30)