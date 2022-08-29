Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- British King Henry V in 1387

-- English philosopher John Locke in 1632

-- Author/poet Oliver Wendell Holmes Sr. in 1809

-- Henry Bergh, founder of the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, in 1813

-- Automotive inventor Charles Kettering in 1876

-- Actress Ingrid Bergman in 1915

-- Actor Isabel Sanford in 1917

-- Jazz saxophonist Charlie "Bird" Parker in 1920

-- NASCAR racer Wendell Scott in 1921

-- British filmmaker Richard Attenborough in 1923

-- Jazz/pop singer Dinah Washington in 1924

-- Filmmaker William Friedkin in 1935 (age 87)

-- U.S. Sen. John McCain, R-Ariz., in 1936

-- Actor Elliott Gould in 1938 (age 84)

-- TV personality Robin Leach in 1941

-- Scientist Temple Grandin in 1947 (age 75)

-- Entertainer Michael Jackson in 1958

-- Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Rebecca De Mornay in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Carla Gugino in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Dante Basco in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Emily Hampshire in 1981 (age 41)

-- Actor/comedian Nicole Byer in 1986 (age 36)

-- Actor Lea Michele in 1986 (age 36)

-- Pop singer Liam Payne in 1993 (age 29)