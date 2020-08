Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.

They include:

-- German poet/novelist/dramatist Johann von Goethe in 1749

-- Elizabeth Ann Seton, first U.S.-born saint of the Roman Catholic Church, in 1774

-- Comic book artist Jack Kirby in 1917

-- New Zealand novelist Janet Frame in 1924

-- Former baseball Manager Lou Piniella in 1943 (age 77)

-- Singer/actor David Soul in 1943 (age 77)

-- Actor Luis Guzman in 1956 (age 64)

-- Actor Daniel Stern in 1957 (age 63)

-- Olympic gold medal figure skater Scott Hamilton in 1958 (age 62)

-- Actor Emma Samms in 1960 (age 60)

-- Actor Jennifer Coolidge in 1961 (age 59)

-- Director David Fincher in 1962 (age 58)

-- Singer Shania Twain in 1965 (age 55)

-- Actor Billy Boyd in 1968 (age 52)

-- Actor Jack Black in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Jason Priestley in 1969 (age 51)

-- Executive Sheryl Sandberg in 1969 (age 51)

-- Figure skater Todd Eldredge in 1971 (age 49)

-- Olympic gold medal swimmer Janet Evans in 1971 (age 49)

-- Singer LeAnn Rimes in 1982 (age 38)

-- Israeli soldier Gilad Shalit, captured in 2006 and held captive by Palestinian militants for more than five years, in 1986 (age 34)

-- Singer Florence Welch in 1986 (age 34)

-- Actor Armie Hammer in 1986 (age 34)

-- Actor Quvenzhane Wallis in 2003 (age 17)