Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- Czar Ivan IV, "Ivan the Terrible," of Russia, in 1530-- Composer\/conductor Leonard Bernstein in 1918-- Former Alabama Gov. George Wallace in 1919-- Game show host Monty Hall in 1921-- Tennis champion Althea Gibson in 1927-- Actor Sean Connery in 1930 (age 90)-- TV personality Regis Philbin in 1931-- Actor Tom Skerritt in 1933 (age 87)-- Writer Frederick Forsyth in 1938 (age 82)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rollie Fingers in 1946 (age 74)-- Writer Martin Amis in 1949 (age 71)-- Actor John Savage in 1949 (age 71)-- Rock singer Gene Simmons of Kiss in 1949 (age 71)-- Singer\/songwriter Elvis Costello in 1954 (age 66)-- Film director Tim Burton in 1958 (age 62)-- Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus in 1961 (age 59)-- Actor Ally Walker in 1961 (age 59)-- Actor Blair Underwood in 1964 (age 56)-- Actor Tom Hollander in 1967 (age 53)-- Television cook Rachael Ray in 1968 (age 52)-- Supermodel Claudia Schiffer in 1970 (age 50)-- Actor Alexander Skarsgard in 1976 (age 44)-- Actor Kel Mitchell in 1978 (age 42)-- Actor Rachel Bilson in 1981 (age 39)-- Actor Blake Lively in 1987 (age 33)-- Actor China Anne McClain in 1998 (age 22)