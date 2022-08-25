Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- Czar Ivan IV, "Ivan the Terrible," of Russia, in 1530-- Composer\/conductor Leonard Bernstein in 1918-- Former Alabama Gov. George Wallace in 1919-- Game show host Monty Hall in 1921-- Tennis champion Althea Gibson in 1927-- Actor Sean Connery in 1930-- TV personality Regis Philbin in 1931-- Actor Tom Skerritt in 1933 (age 89)-- Writer Frederick Forsyth in 1938 (age 84)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Rollie Fingers in 1946 (age 76)-- Writer Martin Amis in 1949 (age 73)-- Actor John Savage in 1949 (age 73)-- Rock singer Gene Simmons of Kiss in 1949 (age 73)-- Singer\/songwriter Elvis Costello in 1954 (age 68)-- Film director Tim Burton in 1958 (age 64)-- Country singer Billy Ray Cyrus in 1961 (age 61)-- Actor Ally Walker in 1961 (age 61)-- Actor Blair Underwood in 1964 (age 58)-- Actor Tom Hollander in 1967 (age 55)-- Television cook Rachael Ray in 1968 (age 54)-- Supermodel Claudia Schiffer in 1970 (age 52)-- Actor Alexander Skarsgard in 1976 (age 46)-- Actor Kel Mitchell in 1978 (age 44)-- Actor Rachel Bilson in 1981 (age 41)-- Actor Blake Lively in 1987 (age 35)-- Actor China Anne McClain in 1998 (age 24)