Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Pope Leo XII in 1760-- French composer Claude Debussy in 1862-- Charles Jenkins, inventor of airplane brakes and the conical drinking cup, in 1867-- Writer-critic Dorothy Parker in 1893-- Blues musician John Lee Hooker in 1912 or 1917-- Heart surgeon Dr. Denton Cooley in 1920-- Science fiction writer Ray Bradbury in 1920-- Actor Honor Blackman in 1925-- French fashion designer Marc Bohan in 1926 (age 94)-- Retired U.S. Army Gen. H. Norman Schwarzkopf in 1934-- Writer E. Annie Proulx in 1935 (age 85)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Carl Yastrzemski in 1939 (age 81)-- Actor Valerie Harper in 1939-- Football Hall of Fame member Bill Parcells in 1941 (age 79)-- Actor Cindy Williams in 1947 (age 73)-- Swimming Hall of Fame member Diana Nyad in 1949 (age 71)-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Paul Molitor in 1956 (age 64)-- Singer\/songwriter Tori Amos in 1963 (age 57)-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Mats Wilander in 1964 (age 56)-- Actor Ty Burrell in 1967 (age 53)-- Celebrity chef Giada De Laurentiis in 1970 (age 50)-- Actor Richard Armitage in 1971 (age 49)-- Actor Kristen Wiig in 1973 (age 47)-- Singer Howie Dorough in 1973 (age 47)-- Comedian James Corden in 1978 (age 42)-- Actor Israel Broussard in 1994 (age 26)-- Singer Dua Lipa in 1995 (age 25)