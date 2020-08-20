Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Benjamin Harrison, 23rd president of the United States, in 1833

-- Horror writer H.P. Lovecraft in 1890

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Al Lopez in 1908

-- Boxing promoter Don King in 1931 (age 89)

-- George Mitchell, former U.S. senator/diplomat, in 1933 (age 87)

-- One-time presidential candidate/former U.S. Rep. Ron Paul in 1935 (age 85)

-- Former Yugoslav President Slobodan Milosevic in 1941

-- Singer/songwriter Isaac Hayes in 1942

-- Actor Sylvester McCoy in 1943 (age 77)

-- Former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in 1944

-- Journalist Connie Chung in 1946 (age 74)

-- Singer Robert Plant in 1948 (age 72)

-- Science fiction writer Greg Bear in 1951 (age 69)

-- Musician John Hiatt in 1952 (age 68)

-- TV personality Al Roker in 1954 (age 66)

-- Actor Joan Allen in 1956 (age 64)

-- Filmmaker David O. Russell in 1958 (age 62)

-- Singer Fred Durst in 1970 (age 50)

-- Actor Amy Adams in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Misha Collins in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Ben Barnes in 1981 (age 39)

-- Actor Andrew Garfield in 1983 (age 37)

-- Actor Manny Jacinto in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor Alex Newell in 1992 (age 28)

-- Singer Demi Lovato in 1992 (age 28)

-- Actor Liana Liberato in 1995 (age 25)