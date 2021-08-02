Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- French sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, designer of the Statue of Liberty, in 1834-- Actor Myrna Loy in 1905-- Former Israeli President Shimon Peres in 1923-- Author James Baldwin in 1924-- Pianist\/journalist Philippa Schuyler in 1931-- Actor Peter O'Toole in 1932-- Filmmaker Wes Craven in 1939-- Author Isabel Allende in 1942 (age 79)-- Actor Victoria Jackson in 1959 (age 62)-- Actor Mary-Louise Parker in 1964 (age 57)-- Writer\/director\/actor Kevin Smith in 1970 (age 51)-- Actor Sam Worthington in 1976 (age 45)-- Actor Edward Furlong in 1977 (age 44)-- Singer Charli XCX in 1992 (age 29)-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Simone Manuel in 1996 (age 25)