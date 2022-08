Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- French sculptor Frederic Auguste Bartholdi, designer of the Statue of Liberty, in 1834

-- Actor Myrna Loy in 1905

-- Former Israeli President Shimon Peres in 1923

-- Author James Baldwin in 1924

-- Pianist/journalist Philippa Schuyler in 1931

-- Actor Peter O'Toole in 1932

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Filmmaker Wes Craven in 1939

-- Author Isabel Allende in 1942 (age 80)

-- Actor Victoria Jackson in 1959 (age 63)

-- Actor Mary-Louise Parker in 1964 (age 58)

-- Writer/director/actor Kevin Smith in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Sam Worthington in 1976 (age 46)

-- Actor Edward Furlong in 1977 (age 45)

-- Singer Charli XCX in 1992 (age 30)

-- Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Simone Manuel in 1996 (age 26)