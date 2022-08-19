Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Julius Lothar Meyer, who helped develop the periodic table of elements, in 1830

-- Aviation pioneer Orville Wright in 1871

-- French fashion designer Coco Chanel in 1883

-- Humorist Ogden Nash in 1902

-- Publisher Malcolm Forbes in 1919

-- Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry in 1921

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Writer Frank McCourt in 1930

-- Astronaut Story Musgrave in 1935 (age 87)

-- Actor Diana Muldaur in 1938 (age 84)

-- Drummer Ginger Baker in 1939

-- Actor Jill St. John in 1940 (age 82)

-- Singer Johnny Nash in 1940

-- Bill Clinton, 42nd president of the United States, in 1946 (age 76)

-- Actor Gerald McRaney in 1947 (age 75)

-- Former second lady Tipper Gore in 1948 (age 74)

-- Political commentator Mary Matalin in 1953 (age 69)

-- Bassist John Deacon in 1951 (age 71)

-- Actor Jonathan Frakes in 1952 (age 70)

-- Actor Peter Gallagher in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Adam Arkin in 1956 (age 66)

-- Actor John Stamos in 1963 (age 59)

-- Actor Kyra Sedgwick in 1965 (age 57)

-- Singer Lee Ann Womack in 1966 (age 56)

-- Actor Matthew Perry in 1969 (age 53)

-- Rapper Fat Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Melissa Fumero in 1982 (age 40)

-- Actor Erika Christensen in 1982 (age 40)

-- Singer Christina Perri in 1986 (age 36)

-- Author Veronica Roth in 1988 (age 34)

-- Rapper/actor Romeo Miller, formerly known as Lil Romeo, in 1989 (age 33)