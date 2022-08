Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Virginia Dare, first English settler born in the American colonies, in 1587

-- Explorer Meriwether Lewis in 1774

-- Chicago department store founder Marshall Field in 1834

-- Cosmetics businessman Max Factor in 1904

-- Actor Shelley Winters in 1920

-- Former first lady Rosalynn Carter in 1927 (age 95)

-- Film director Roman Polanski in 1933 (age 89)

-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Roberto Clemente in 1934

-- Olympic gold medal winning decathlete Rafer Johnson in 1935

-- Actor Robert Redford in 1936 (age 86)

-- Actor Martin Mull in 1943 (age 79)

-- Actor Patrick Swayze in 1952

-- Actor Denis Leary in 1957 (age 65)

-- Actor Madeleine Stowe in 1958 (age 64)

-- Actor Edward Norton in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Christian Slater in 1969 (age 53)

-- Actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner in 1970 (age 52)

-- Actor Kaitlin Olson in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Andy Samberg in 1978 (age 44)

-- Singer Mika, born Michael Penniman Jr., in 1983 (age 39)

-- Actor/comedian Anna Akana in 1989 (age 33)

-- Actor Richard Harmon in 1991 (age 31)

-- Model Frances Bean Cobain in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Maia Mitchell in 1993 (age 29)

-- Actor Madelaine Petsch in 1994 (age 28)

-- Actor Josephine Langford in 1997 (age 25)