Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- French mathematician Pierre de Fermat in 1601

-- Frontiersman Davy Crockett in 1786

-- Movie producer Samuel Goldwyn in 1882

-- Actor Mae West in 1893

-- Watergate figure W. Mark Felt, known as "Deep Throat," in 1913

-- Actor Maureen O'Hara in 1920

-- U.S. spy plane aviator Francis Gary Powers in 1929

-- British poet laureate Ted Hughes in 1930

-- Nobel literature laureate V.S. Naipaul in 1932

-- Actor Robert De Niro in 1943 (age 77)

-- Filmmaker Julian Fellowes in 1949 (age 71)

-- Pop singer Belinda Carlisle in 1958 (age 62)

-- Novelist Jonathan Franzen in 1959 (age 61)

-- Investigative journalist Eric Schlosser in 1959 (age 61)

-- Actor Sean Penn in 1960 (age 60)

-- Television commentator/former football coach Jon Gruden in 1963 (age 57)

-- Actor/singer Donnie Wahlberg in 1969 (age 51)

-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Jim Courier in 1970 (age 50)

-- Television host Giuliana Rancic in 1974 (age 46)

-- Actor Mark Salling in 1982

-- Actor Austin Butler in 1991 (age 29)

-- WWE wrestler Paige, born Saraya-Jade Bevis, in 1992 (age 28)

-- Actor Taissa Farmiga in 1994 (age 26)