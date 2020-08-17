Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- French mathematician Pierre de Fermat in 1601-- Frontiersman Davy Crockett in 1786-- Movie producer Samuel Goldwyn in 1882-- Actor Mae West in 1893-- Watergate figure W. Mark Felt, known as "Deep Throat," in 1913-- Actor Maureen O'Hara in 1920-- U.S. spy plane aviator Francis Gary Powers in 1929-- British poet laureate Ted Hughes in 1930-- Nobel literature laureate V.S. Naipaul in 1932-- Actor Robert De Niro in 1943 (age 77)-- Filmmaker Julian Fellowes in 1949 (age 71)-- Pop singer Belinda Carlisle in 1958 (age 62)-- Novelist Jonathan Franzen in 1959 (age 61)-- Investigative journalist Eric Schlosser in 1959 (age 61)-- Actor Sean Penn in 1960 (age 60)-- Television commentator\/former football coach Jon Gruden in 1963 (age 57)-- Actor\/singer Donnie Wahlberg in 1969 (age 51)-- Tennis Hall of Fame member Jim Courier in 1970 (age 50)-- Television host Giuliana Rancic in 1974 (age 46)-- Actor Mark Salling in 1982-- Actor Austin Butler in 1991 (age 29)-- WWE wrestler Paige, born Saraya-Jade Bevis, in 1992 (age 28)-- Actor Taissa Farmiga in 1994 (age 26)