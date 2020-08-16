Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- French physicist Gabriel Lippmann, inventor of color photography, in 1845-- British soldier\/writer T.E. Lawrence in 1888-- Former Israeli Prime Minister\/Nobel Peace Prize laureate Menachem Begin in 1913-- Author Charles Bukowski in 1920-- Journalist Louis Lomax in 1922-- Actor Ann Blyth in 1928 (age 92)-- Football Hall of Fame member\/sports commentator Frank Gifford in 1930-- Actor Julie Newmar in 1933 (age 87)-- Actor Lesley Ann Warren in 1946 (age 74)-- Former Sen. Carol Moseley Braun in 1947 (age 73)-- Actor Reginald VelJohnson in 1952 (age 68)-- TV personality Kathie Lee Gifford in 1953 (age 67)-- Film director James Cameron in 1954 (age 66)-- Actor Jeff Perry in 1955 (age 65)-- Actor Laura Innes in 1957 (age 63)-- Actor Angela Bassett in 1958 (age 62)-- Singer Madonna, born Madonna Louise Ciccone, in 1958 (age 62)-- Actor Timothy Hutton in 1960 (age 60)-- Actor and Steve Carell in 1962 (age 58)-- Dixie Chicks singer Emily Robison in 1972 (age 48)-- Filmmaker Taika Waititi in 1975 (age 45)-- Singer Vanessa Carlton in 1980 (age 40)-- Actor Cam Gigandet in 1982 (age 38)-- Actor Arden Cho in 1985 (age 35)-- Actor Rumor Willis in 1988 (age 32)-- Actor Evanna Lynch in 1991 (age 29)-- Actor Cameron Monaghan in 1993 (age 27)