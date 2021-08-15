Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- French Emperor Napoleon Bonaparte in 1769-- Scottish novelist Walter Scott in 1771-- U.S. first lady Florence Harding in 1860-- British composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor in 1875-- Actor Ethel Barrymore in 1879-- Chef Julia Child in 1912-- Conservative activist Phyllis Schlafly in 1924-- Actor Mike Connors in 1925-- Actor Jim Dale in 1935 (age 86)-- Civil rights leader Vernon Jordan Jr. in 1935-- U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer in 1938 (age 83)-- Journalist Linda Ellerbee in 1944 (age 77)-- Football Hall of Fame member\/players' union leader Gene Upshaw in 1945-- Songwriter Jimmy Webb in 1946 (age 75)-- Britain's Princess Anne in 1950 (age 71)-- Swedish writer Stieg Larsson in 1954-- Chef Tom Colicchio in 1962 (age 59)-- Philanthropist Melinda Gates in 1964 (age 57)-- Actor Debra Messing in 1968 (age 53)-- Actor Anthony Anderson in 1970 (age 51)-- Actor Ben Affleck in 1972 (age 49)-- Olympic beach volleyball champion Kerri Walsh Jennings in 1978 (age 43)-- Actor Emily Kinney in 1985 (age 36)-- Rapper Nipsey Hussle, born Ermias Asghedom, in 1985-- Pop singer Joe Jonas in 1989 (age 32)-- Actor Jennifer Lawrence in 1990 (age 31)