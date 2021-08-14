Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Pope Pius VII in 1742-- American West figure Doc Holliday in 1851-- Writer Ernest Thayer in 1863-- Writer Russell Baker in 1925-- Baseball Hall of Fame member Earl Weaver in 1930-- Musician David Crosby in 1941 (age 80)-- Comedian Steve Martin in 1945 (age 76)-- Actor Susan Saint James in 1946 (age 75)-- Author Danielle Steel in 1947 (age 74)-- "The Far Side" cartoonist Gary Larson in 1950 (age 71)-- Composer James Horner in 1953-- Actor Jackee Harry in 1956 (age 65)-- Actor Marcia Gay Harden in 1959 (age 62)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Earvin "Magic" Johnson in 1959 (age 62)-- Stage soprano Sarah Brightman in 1960 (age 61)-- Actor Susan Olsen in 1961 (age 60)-- Actor Halle Berry in 1966 (age 55)-- Actor Mila Kunis in 1983 (age 38)-- Football player Tim Tebow, winner of the Heisman Trophy in 2007, in 1987 (age 34)-- Actor Brianna Hildebrand in 1996 (age 25)-- Actor Marsai Martin in 2004 (age 17)