Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Sharpshooter Annie Oakley in 1860-- Actor Bert Lahr in 1895-- Film director Alfred Hitchcock in 1899-- Golf Hall of Fame member Ben Hogan in 1912-- Former Cuban President Fidel Castro in 1926-- Singer Don Ho in 1930-- Former U.S. Surgeon General Joycelyn Elders in 1933 (age 89)-- Treasury Secretary\/former Federal Reserve Chairwoman Janet Yellen in 1946 (age 76)-- Opera singer Kathleen Battle in 1948 (age 74)-- Hockey Hall of Fame member Bobby Clarke in 1949 (age 73)-- Pop singer Dan Fogelberg in 1951-- Actor\/announcer Danny Bonaduce in 1959 (age 63)-- Tonight Show announcer Steve Higgins in 1963 (age 59)-- Actor Debi Mazar in 1964 (age 58)-- Entrepreneur Kevin Plank in 1972 (age 50)-- Olympic gold medal speed skater Shani Davis in 1982 (age 40)-- Actor Sebastian Stan in 1982 (age 40)-- NBA star DeMarcus Cousins in 1990 (age 32)