Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.

They include:

-- Pope Blessed Innocent XI in 1611

-- American painter Abbott Thayer, credited with noting camouflage in the animal world, in 1849

-- Educator/poet Katharine Lee Bates, who wrote "America the Beautiful," in 1859

-- Moviemaker Cecil B. DeMille in 1881

-- Physicist Erwin Schrodinger in 1887

-- Actor/filmmaker Cantinflas, born Fortino Mario Moreno y Reyes, in 1911

-- Norris and Ross McWhirter, who founded the Guinness World Records, in 1925

-- Businessman/activist George Soros in 1930 (age 92)

-- Author William Goldman in 1931

-- Former national security adviser John Poindexter in 1936 (age 86)

-- Actor George Hamilton in 1939 (age 83)

-- Singer/songwriter Mark Knopfler in 1949 (age 73)

-- Author Ann Martin in 1955 (age 67)

-- Actor Bruce Greenwood in 1956 (age 66)

-- Rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot, born Anthony Ray, in 1963 (age 59)

-- Tennis star Pete Sampras in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Yvette Nicole Brown in 1971 (age 51)

-- Comedian Michael Ian Black in 1971 (age 51)

-- Actor Casey Affleck in 1975 (age 47)

-- Actor Leah Pipes in 1988 (age 34)

-- Actor/model Cara Delevingne in 1992 (age 30)

-- Actor Imani Hakim in 1993 (age 29)