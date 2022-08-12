Those born on this date are under the sign of Leo.They include:-- Pope Blessed Innocent XI in 1611-- American painter Abbott Thayer, credited with noting camouflage in the animal world, in 1849-- Educator\/poet Katharine Lee Bates, who wrote "America the Beautiful," in 1859-- Moviemaker Cecil B. DeMille in 1881-- Physicist Erwin Schrodinger in 1887-- Actor\/filmmaker Cantinflas, born Fortino Mario Moreno y Reyes, in 1911-- Norris and Ross McWhirter, who founded the Guinness World Records, in 1925-- Businessman\/activist George Soros in 1930 (age 92)-- Author William Goldman in 1931-- Former national security adviser John Poindexter in 1936 (age 86)-- Actor George Hamilton in 1939 (age 83)-- Singer\/songwriter Mark Knopfler in 1949 (age 73)-- Author Ann Martin in 1955 (age 67)-- Actor Bruce Greenwood in 1956 (age 66)-- Rapper Sir Mix-a-Lot, born Anthony Ray, in 1963 (age 59)-- Tennis star Pete Sampras in 1971 (age 51)-- Actor Yvette Nicole Brown in 1971 (age 51)-- Comedian Michael Ian Black in 1971 (age 51)-- Actor Casey Affleck in 1975 (age 47)-- Actor Leah Pipes in 1988 (age 34)-- Actor\/model Cara Delevingne in 1992 (age 30)-- Actor Imani Hakim in 1993 (age 29)