Those born on this day are under the sign of Leo.

ADVERTISEMENT

They include:

-- Edmund Jennings Randolph, the first U.S. attorney general, in 1753

-- Herbert Hoover, 31st president of the United States, in 1874

-- Actor Jack Haley in 1898

-- Guitar maker Leo Fender in 1909

-- Actor Rhonda Fleming in 1923

-- Singer/businessman Jimmy Dean in 1928

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

-- Singer Eddie Fisher in 1928

-- Singer Bobby Hatfield in 1940

-- Fashion designer Betsey Johnson in 1942 (age 79)

-- Singer Ronnie Spector in 1943 (age 78)

-- Rock musician Ian Anderson in 1947 (age 74)

-- Actor Rosanna Arquette in 1959 (age 62)

-- Actor Antonio Banderas in 1960 (age 61)

-- Actor Justin Theroux in 1971 (age 50)

-- Actor Angie Harmon in 1972 (age 49)

-- Writer Suzanne Collins in 1962 (age 59)

-- Political commentator Andrew Sullivan in 1963 (age 58)

-- Actor Joanna Garcia in 1979 (age 42)

-- Actor/model Devon Aoki in 1982 (age 39)

-- Actor Brenton Thwaites in 1989 (age 32)

-- Actor Lucas Till in 1990 (age 31)

-- Actor Brigette Lundy-Paine in 1994 (age 27)

-- Model/television personality Kylie Jenner in 1997 (age 24)