Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.They include:-- Italian painter Raphael in 1483-- Newspaper editor Joseph Medill in 1823-- Journalist Lincoln Steffens in 1866-- Radio commentator Lowell Thomas in 1892-- Geneticist James Watson in 1928 (age 93)-- Musician Andre Previn in 1929-- Country singer Merle Haggard in 1937-- Actor Billy Dee Williams in 1937 (age 85)-- Drag racing legend Don "The Snake" Prudhomme in 1941 (age 81)-- Producer\/director Barry Levinson in 1942 (age 80)-- Actor John Ratzenberger in 1947 (age 75)-- Actor Marilu Henner in 1952 (age 70)-- Actor Michael Rooker in 1955 (age 67)-- Rock singer Black Francis, born Charles Thompson IV in 1965 (age 57)-- Actor Paul Rudd in 1969 (age 53)-- Actor Zach Braff in 1975 (age 47)-- Actor Candace Cameron Bure in 1976 (age 46)-- Actor Eliza Coupe in 1981 (age 41)-- Model Hilary Rhoda in 1987 (age 35)-- Actor Charlie McDermott in 1990 (age 32)-- Actor Miranda May in 1996 (age 26)-- Actor Spencer List in 1998 (age 24)-- Actor Peyton List in 1998 (age 24)