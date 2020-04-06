Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries.

They include:

-- Italian painter Raphael in 1483

-- Newspaper editor Joseph Medill in 1823

-- Journalist Lincoln Steffens in 1866

-- Radio commentator Lowell Thomas in 1892

-- Geneticist James Watson in 1928 (age 92)

-- Musician Andre Previn in 1929

-- Country singer Merle Haggard in 1937

-- Actor Billy Dee Williams in 1937 (age 83)

-- Drag racing legend Don "The Snake" Prudhomme in 1941 (age 79)

-- Producer/director Barry Levinson in 1942 (age 78)

-- Actor John Ratzenberger in 1947 (age 73)

-- Actor Marilu Henner in 1952 (age 68)

-- Actor Michael Rooker in 1955 (age 65)

-- Former Ecuadorian President Rafael Correa in 1963 (age 57)

-- Rock singer Black Francis, born Charles Thompson IV in 1965 (age 55)

-- Actor Paul Rudd in 1969 (age 51)

-- Actor Zach Braff in 1975 (age 45)

-- Actor Candace Cameron Bure in 1976 (age 44)

-- Model Hilary Rhoda in 1987 (age 33)

-- Actor Charlie McDermott in 1990 (age 30)

-- Actor Miranda May in 1996 (age 24)